Preceded in death by parents, Clara (Cipriani) and Angelo Louis Felici; and brothers, Louis Angelo and Vincent Angelo. Survived by wife, Sandra; brother-in-law, Marvin Ellis (Esther); children: Gina Pearson (Andre), Steve, Mike (Roz), Tony (Dee), Dave (Patti), Christine Burton (Charles), Jeff, and Tracy Underwood; 22 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren.

VISITATION:Tuesday, May 16, at 6:15pm, with 7:30pm VIGIL SERVICE, all at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 4810 Woolworth Ave. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday at 11am at Holy Cross Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Pamela Buffett Cancer Center.