Felthousen, Grace E. age 86 of Plattsmouth, NE July 15, 1936 – July 10, 2023. preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Barbara McFee and brother and sister-in-law, Eugene & Beverly Mascher. Survived by her husband, Robert "Bob" Felthousen, Plattsmouth, NE, sons, Keith (Mickey) Felthousen, Murray, NE, Steven (Brenda) Felthousen, Beaver Lake, NE, son-in-law, Jeffrey McFee, Creston, IA, grandchildren, Kristian (Caleb) Carroll, Kim McFee, Chelsea (Brady) Phipps, Tallon (Riley) Barber and Trey Felthousen, great grandchildren, Eleanor & Eloise Carroll and Colter Barber, brother, Ivan (Peggy) Mascher, Bayard, NE. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services: Friday, July 14, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Plattsmouth, NE

Visitation: Thursday, July 13, 2023, from 4 to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Funeral Home.

Memorials may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church.

Arrangements under the direction of Brian P. Harvey Funeral

