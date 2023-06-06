September 22, 1938 - June 3, 2023

Preceded in death by father, Amos L. Henely; mother, Alice V. Henely; brother, Frank G. "Jerry" Henely. Survived by husband, Clifford Finney; sons, Patrick (Rusty Murphy), Michael (Diana); daughter, Geri (Jeff) Moore; grandchildren Taylor "TJ" Moore and Aaron Finney.

VISITATION: Wednesday, June 7th, after 5 pm, with Vigil Service 7 pm, at the funeral home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, June 8th, 10 am, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church (48th and Grover). Interment:

Calvary Cemetery. Memorials requested to St. Thomas More Church Endowment Fund. To view a broadcast of the Vigil and Mass, go to the obituary on the funeral home website.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com