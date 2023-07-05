October 29, 1930 June 16, 2023
Omaha. Preceded in death by husband Melvin D. Fiscus; son Randy Fiscus; and daughter Cynthia Busson. Survived by son, Richard (Patricia) Fiscus; daughters, Cheryl Bacon (Leonard Wenzl), and Nancy (Jack) Dodendorf; 10 grandchildren; 20 greatgrandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: 12Noon Saturday, July 8, with VISITATION 1 hour prior to Service, all at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 1821 N. 90th St. Memorials to St. Mark Lutheran Church.
ROEDER MORTUARY, INC. 108TH STREET CHAPEL
2727 N 108th St Omaha, NE 402-496-9000