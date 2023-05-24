April 1, 1934 May 16, 2023
Preceded in death by parents, Paul, Sr. and Catherine Floersch; brother, Paul Floersch, Jr. Survived by her sisters of the Sisters of Mercy; sisters, Mary Dolan, Catherine Criqui; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Floersch; nieces and nephews.
Sr Rosemary was the founder and director of the Sudanese Outreach Project which began in January 2003. The goals of the project are to assist in the provision of basic necessities to struggling Sudanese families and to tutor children and assist the Sudanese families in making contacts for education.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, May 26, 11am, Mercy High School Chapel. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. VIGIL SERVICE: Thursday, May 25, 6:30pm, John A. Gentleman 72nd Street Chapel. Memorials to the Sisters of Mercy.
