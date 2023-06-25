March 29, 1973 June 20, 2023
Survived by wife, Elsa I.; siblings, Jaime Flores, and Nelson Flores; nieces; nephews; other relatives, and friends.
VISITATION: Tuesday, June 27, from 5-7 pm at the West Center Chapel. SERVICES: Wednesday at 11 am at the West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to be directed by the family. To view a live broadcast of the Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "view livecast" button.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL
7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com