FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, June 16, at 10:30 am at Lifegate Church Midtown Campus, Omaha. VISITATION: Thursday, June 15, from 4-7 pm at Reichmuth Funeral Home, Elkhorn. BURIAL: Prairie View Cemetery, Washington, NE. Memorials are suggested to the Family for later designation. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple 402-289-2222