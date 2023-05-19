April 25, 1932 May 16, 2023
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Gladys Chambers; and brother, Everett Chambers Jr. She is survived by her children, Mark (Kathie), Susan (Tim), and Eric (September); grandchildren, Magnum (Jess), Amber (Joey), Ashley (Cody), Adam (Andrea), Sean, Patrick, Houston and Shaylee; 9 great-grandchildren; and brother, Robert (Carol).
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Sunday, May 21, 4pm at Fogelstrom Chapel at Immanuel Courtyard, 6757 Newport Ave., Omaha. Memorials are suggested to Pacific Springs Memory Care or Tabitha Hospice. WESTLAWN-HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com