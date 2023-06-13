He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Deanne; mother, Elizabeth Fortney; and sister, Deane Ricord. He is survived by his children, Kristina E. (Bob) Arteaga, Melissa A. (James) Troub, and Jennifer L. Fortney; grandchildren, Sarah L. Troub and Ryan C. Troub; and brother, Meade O. (Lynne) Davis.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, June 15, at 10:30 am at St. Michael Lutheran Church, with INTERMENT in Omaha National Cemetery. VISITATION with the family will be one hour prior to the Service at Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Michael Lutheran Church or the Siena Francis house.