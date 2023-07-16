August 28, 1998 July 7, 2023

Mara Rose Gleason, of Denver, Colorado, died July 7, 2023, in Denver. She is survived by her mother and father, Margie, and Jim Gleason; and her sister, Katherine (Kat); all of Omaha. Mara was born in Omaha on August 28, 1998, and attended school in Omaha before moving to Denver when she was 19.

A visitation with the family will be held 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday July 16th at the funeral home. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. on Monday July

17th, with burial in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Center on Colfax in Denver by going to the website: lgbtqcolorado.org/support and making a donation in Mara's name. To view a live broadcast of the service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "view live cast" button.