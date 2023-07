Visitation: Wednesday, August 2nd from 5 to 7 p.m. at West Center Chapel with Vigil Service at 7 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial: Thursday, August 3rd, 10:30 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. For further details, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com