October 17, 1949 - June 4, 2023
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Norma Guthrie. Survived by children, Jessica Stenger (Joel), Cassandra Stark and Matt Guthrie; 8 grandchildren; sisters, Sharon Timmerman (Norm) and Debi Grasshorn; and many other loving family members.
Family will receive friends Thursday, June 8th, from 5-7 pm, at West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, June 9th, 10:30 am, at St. Thomas More Church (4804 Grover Street). Interment: Calvary.
