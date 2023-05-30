May 5, 1965 May 17, 2023
VISITATION: Wednesday, May 31st, from 5 pm to 7 pm at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Elkhorn, 20500 W. Maple Rd., followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7 pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, June 1st, at 10:30 am at St. Patrick Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Interment, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" Button at the top of the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com