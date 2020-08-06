You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Herring, Rochelle Irene
0 comments

Herring, Rochelle Irene

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

October 4, 1938 August 4, 2020

Age 81. Preceded in death by son, Donald Jr.; parents; brothers and sister. Survived by husband of 62 years, Donald J. Herring Sr.; daughter, Patricia Whitham (Todd); grandchildren: Zachary and Sarah Whitham; many nieces and nephews.

Private family interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials: Susan G. Komen for the Cure (ww5.komen.org/).

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Great week to hit the course
Articles

Great week to hit the course

Ben Peters takes advantage of the mild weather to practice his disc golf putting at Elmwood Park. Today should be another good day for anythin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News