Herring, Rochelle Irene

October 4, 1938 August 4, 2020
Age 81. Preceded in death by son, Donald Jr.; parents; brothers and sister. Survived by husband of 62 years, Donald J. Herring Sr.; daughter, Patricia Whitham (Todd); grandchildren: Zachary and Sarah Whitham; many nieces and nephews.
Private family interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials: Susan G. Komen for the Cure (ww5.komen.org/).
BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!