July 27, 1923 -July 1,2023

Survived by son, Dennis (Jennifer) Hess; grandsons, Todd and Kenny Hess (Jess Barrett); great granddaughter, Pyper Hess; many nieces and nephews; dear friends, Beryl and Larry Stovie, Linda and John Hoagland and Dorothy Reyes.

Family will receive friends Thursday, July 27th from 5 to 7 p.m. at West Center Chapel with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial: Friday, July 28th, 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church (4804 Grover Street)

Interment: Resurrection Cemetery

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the St. Thomas More Educational Endowment Fund.