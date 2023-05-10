October 27, 1926 May 7, 2023
Mildred was born in Norwood, OH to William and Hilda Jamison. She supported her husband through his seminary training in Philadelphia and served in ministry with him in Huntington and Wheeling, WV, Laramie, WY, then settling in Omaha in 1986 at 1st Baptist Church. In her early years she was a talented seamstress and often sewed her daughters' clothing. Throughout her life, Millie enjoyed studying the Bible, participating in Bible Study Fellowship, home Bible studies, and most recently at Converge Church, where she was a member. She enjoyed music, participating in and directing choirs wherever they served and was often called upon as a soloist. Her love of music continued at Lakeside Assisted Living where she enjoyed playing in the Chime Choir. It was also at Lakeside where she was always welcoming to new residents, thus exemplifying Matthew 5:16 "In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven". Millie always had a positive outlook on life and lived a full and active 96 years.
Preceded in death by husband Dr. Walter D. Hickman and parents. Survived by daughters Donna (Bill) Fox (Washington Crossing, PA), Nancy (Pat) Amend (Casper, WY), Janice (Raymond) Hobby (Sugar Valley, GA) and Alice (Larry) Munari (Cody, WY); 9 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; extended family and friends.
Memorial Service Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM with Visitation 1 hour prior at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Pacific Street Chapel. Private burial at Evergreen Cemetery.
