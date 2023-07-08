January 5, 1966 July 3, 2023

Preceded in death by motherin-law: Madeline Wagner.

Survived by loving wife: Gail. Beloved parents: Richard & Beverly Higgins. Dear sisters: Judi (Steve) Dort, Terri (Jamie) Hasiak. sister-in-law Linda Wagner. brother-in-law: Norm "Bruce" Wagner. children: Jessica Ohren, Daniel Ohren. Cherished grandson Vincent Ohren. niece Brooke (Andres) Fallas Quiros. Faithful four legged co-pilot Max. His family of brothers and sisters in blue and his brothers and sisters in red.

Visitation Monday July 10th, 4 to 8 p.m. at St Paul United Methodist Church, Papillion. Memorial Service Tuesday July 11th at 10 a.m. at St Paul United Methodist Church, Papillion. Interment: Cedar Dale Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers memorials suggested to Papillion Chapter First Responders Foundation, Papillion Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. or Springfield Volunteer Fire Department.

To watch Livestream of Service go to St Paul UMC You Tube, Facebook, or Web Page Channel

