June 25, 1991 June 25, 2023

Mary (Mae) Theresa Horgan died unexpectedly at the young age of 32 on June 25th, 2023. Born on June 25th, 1991, in New York, New York, Mae was a vibrant, kindhearted, polite, intelligent, and caring person who loved her family and friends. Mae graduated from Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart in 2009, and from Fordham University in 2013. She was a dedicated daughter, sister, and aunt who cared deeply for others. Mae was also very proud of her Irish heritage: she enjoyed creating Irish art and had fond memories of her trip to Ireland.

The cherished daughter of and survived by Catherine Mandl and John Horgan; also beloved sister of John (Melissa) Horgan, Thomas (Mary) Horgan, Nell Horgan and Joseph Horgan; loving aunt of Quinn, Declan, JD and Henry Horgan; niece of Steve and Anne Raynor, Claire and Dennis Kirlan, James and Michelle Horgan, Jean and Richard Storm, and Mary (Carol) and Terry Petsche; also survived by many cousins who loved her deeply.

Mae had a contagious laugh, an infectious spirit that brightened every room making everyone feel special and loved. She had special artistic talents in art and enjoyed visiting art galleries. Mae placed her family above all things and loved spending time with her niece and nephews. Mae was passionate in social justice issues and loved gardening with her mom, with whom she had an unbreakable bond and who spent the past years devoting her life to Mae and her mental health.

Family and friends are invited to visit at Saint Patrick's Catholic Church (20500 W Maple Road, Omaha, NE) on Thursday, June 29, 2023 from 5-7 PM with a vigil following. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023 at 10:30 AM at Saint Patrick's Catholic Church (20500 W Maple Road, Omaha, NE). Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made to the Mike Kutilek Memorial Fund ("Bike With Mike"), in memory of Mae.

To view a live broadcast of the services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "view livecast" button.

