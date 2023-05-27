June 19, 1941 May 25, 2023
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, May 30th, 11 am, at Temple Israel (13111 Sterling Ridge Dr.)
COMPLETE NOTICE LATER
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
June 19, 1941 May 25, 2023
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, May 30th, 11 am, at Temple Israel (13111 Sterling Ridge Dr.)
COMPLETE NOTICE LATER
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.