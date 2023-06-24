September 20, 1950 June 22, 2014

Edward Alan Horowitz, M.D. (1950-2014).

The "Edward A. Horowitz, M.D. '78 School of Medicine Endowed Scholarship Fund" at the Creighton University School of Medicine has flourished since it was established. Professor Horowitz was a graduate of the Medical School, earned a Fellowship in Infectious Diseases at the medical school, and became an Associate Professor of Medicine at the medical school until his untimely death in Omaha.

The family and friends of Dr. Horowitz have been blessed with continuing support for worthy students. Dr. Horowitz staffed and devoted countless hours to the free Magis Clinic at Creighton University. He lectured throughout the country and wrote scholarly articles. Dr. Horowitz was an active tennis player who enjoyed all sports, a classical music and opera aficionado, and a skilled cook. He continues to be remembered by his colleagues, students, and patients.

Contributions may be made online or sent to the "Edward A. Horowitz, M.D. '78 School of Medicine Endowed Scholarship Fund, Creighton University School of Medicine, 2500 California Plaza, Omaha, Nebraska 68178."