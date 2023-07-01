James J. Hughes Jr., age 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at St. Joseph's Villa. Jim was born on August 26, 1932, in Omaha, NE to James Sr. and Dorothy Hughes. He was preceded in death by his parents and his three siblings, Pat, Patsy (Daeges), and John. Visitation will be at St. John's Catholic Church at Creighton Campus on Monday, July 3, at 9:00 a.m., Rosary at 9:15 a.m., and Funeral Mass at 10:00 am. A luncheon will be served at the Parish Hall immediately after Mass. Burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery after the luncheon. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Institute for Priestly Formation. To view a live broadcast of the Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "view livecast" button.