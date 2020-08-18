You have permission to edit this article.
Hult, Edith Ann
Hult, Edith Ann

Hult, Edith Ann

February 27, 1926 August 15, 2020

Omaha Preceded by parents, Harry and Donna Samuelson; sister, Donna Schaal; brother, Bill Samuelson. Survived by husband, Earl Hult; daughters, Sue (Bob) Allen and Sally (Robert) Ludrick; son, Dan (Teresa) Hult; sister, Mary Sillbach; 8 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren.

Private family service. Memorials to Craig Hult Scholarship fund c/o St. James Seton School or Josie Harper Hospice House.

ROEDER MORTUARY, INC. 108TH STREET CHAPEL

2727 N 108th St., Omaha, NE

(402) 496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com

