Sherman is finally getting his chance. The former five-star prospect had just about everything he could want at Georgia, where he won two national titles. The one thing that eluded him — playing time — he'll enjoy at Nebraska. He had 15 tackles in three seasons behind a slew of eventual NFL draft picks. Exactly where he'll make an impact is unclear. and that's the point. as a Jack defender, he can line up at defensive end, rush through the middle or come off the edge to pursue the football. He arrived in the winter ready-made to help at a position of need. now comes the opportunity to turn potential into production.