Somewhat lost in the mix for playing time a year ago, Hutmacher will have his chance to make a major impact this fall. The fourth-year junior has played 23 games the past two seasons, but it wasn't until late in 2022 that his performances merited the most playing time. Hutmacher made 15 tackles last season, regularly disrupting the run game and plugging gaps that NU struggled to fill for much of the year. It was an interesting season for Hutmacher, who went from averaging five snaps per game during nonconference play to 20 to 30 per game later in the season. Thanks to a new defensive scheme and the departure of several players who started over him (Stephon Wynn, Colton Feist) in 2022, Hutmacher is a likely candidate for one of the starting roles in Tony White's 3-3-5 defense. He impressed coaches this spring by shedding weight and picking up the new system quickly.