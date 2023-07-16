Elijah Jeudy| 6-3, 300 | sophomore | defensive lineman Mostly a defensive end at texas a&M, Jeudy played every position on the line in his first spring at Nebraska. He figures to at least be part of the Husker rotation in the trenches. His two seasons with the aggies were uneventful. He appeared in one game as a true freshman in 2021 and two more in 2022. He's one of several newcomers who were highly recruited out of high school but didn't get consistent playing time at their first colleges. Nebraska can provide playing time at their first colleges. Nebraska can provide an opportunity he didn't have the past two years to show what he can do at the college level. His size and athleticism were apparent in the spring. the next step will be putting it all together.