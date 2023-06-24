March 23, 1947 June 20, 2023
Preceded in death by parents, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Survived by twin brother, Donald Incontro; caregivers, Carmela, Kenneth, Harmony and Gregory Flowers; numerous nieces and nephews.
SERVICE: Monday, 10:30 am, at the John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
VISITATION: Sunday, from 2-4 pm, with a WAKE SERVICE at 4 pm, at the 72nd St. Chapel.
