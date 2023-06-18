March 4, 1940 June 13, 2023

Duane William Iwen died on June 13, 2023, at Newport House at age 83. A longtime Omaha resident, he was born in Council Bluffs, IA to Arthur and Ruth Iwen on March 4, 1940. He grew up on a farm south of Persia, IA.

He was a 1958 graduate of Persia High School and a 1962 graduate of Northwest Missouri State. He moved to Omaha, taught Elementary School for a year, and then received his Masters Degree in Early Childhood Education from UNO. He then became an Elementary School Principal and worked at multiple schools throughout Omaha until he retired in 1998.

He married Linda Lee Weber on August 4, 1962. They were the proud parents of Carrie Iwen (Jen), Lanessa (Todd) Lehr, and Bradley (Joey) Iwen. Also the proud grandparents of Zach, Kaylee (Jared), Ellie, Dylan, and Carsten.

Duane was involved in many ways at Bethany Lutheran Church, as well as other countless volunteer activities. In his retirement years, Duane was the school librarian at St. Paul Lutheran School, enjoyed playing the roll of Santa annually at Lauritzen Gardens, and worked as a Vacation Guide for Nebraska Tourism. He was a master gardener and loved spreading the joy of the natural world to others. He was a longtime member of the South Omaha Horticulture Society, loved to read, and found a new love for writing poetry in recent years.

In addition to his children, Duane is survived by sister Joyce Smith; brother and sister-in-law, John and Kay Iwen; brother and sister-in-law, Dave and Alma Iwen; brother-in-law and sister-in law, Phil and Judy Weber; many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, friends, and residents of the Immanuel Village Community.

CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE: Wednesday, June 21, at 10:30 am at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. All are welcome dress casual and wear comfortable shoes so you can enjoy the gardens! Valet service will be provided. In lieu of flowers, please enjoy the plants and flowers at Lauritzen Gardens. A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Springwell Cemetery. Memorials can be given to the family to distribute to Duane's favorite causes and organizations. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY 72ND STREET CHAPEL 1010 N. 72nd St. 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com