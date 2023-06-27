September 20, 1932 June 22, 2023

Barbara was born in Farwell, NE and passed away peacefully in Omaha at age 90. Preceded in death by husband, Joseph Jarnecic; parents, Peter and Theresa Jensen; nephew, Scott Seamann; sister, Dianne Seamann; brother-in-law, Tom Seamann; sister, Vivian Pennock; and brother-in-law, Marty Pennock. Also, her beloved grandmother "Busha", Louise Barbara Jankiewicz, who was one of her favorite people in the world. Survived by son, Steven Jarnecic (Marijo); daughter, Karen Jarnecic; brother, Kenny Jensen (Jan); niece, Julie Jensen (Jim); nephew, Marty Pennock (Margaret); nephew, Kenny Jensen Jr. (Stacy); niece, Theresa Contreraz (Victor); and niece, Monica Seamann.

Barbara was the oldest of four children. She often said she had a wonderful childhood growing up on the family farm near Blair, NE including playing with her cousins. She had a great life and loved her children. Barbara had many close friends through the years. She had a very fun personality and loved to laugh. She was known for her hand knitted slippers and hand embroidered dishtowels. Barbara was very loved, and she will be very missed.

A special thank you to Gloria Rettenmaier and the Brodin family for being the best neighbors to Barbara.

VISITATION: Wednesday, June 28, from 5-6:30 pm, followed by WAKE SERVICE and ROSARY at Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home (5108 F Street). FUNERAL MASS: Thursday, June 29, at 10 am at Saint Thomas More Catholic Church (4804 Grover Street). INTERMENT in Calvary Cemetery in Omaha.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Saint Thomas More Catholic Church, where Barbara was a member since 1961. Barbara loved her Church and her Faith.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME