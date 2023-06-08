August 1, 1944 - May 28, 2023
Judy Jennings was born August 1, 1944, and passed away May 28, 2023. She is survived by daughter, Jeanine Weber (Jim), and sons, Jeff Jennings and Bo Jennings (Brandy); grandchildren, Zach, Jared, Hannah, Nick, Gracie, and Brody; sister, Joann, and brother, Pat Perry (Susie); nieces, nephews, and many other family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry, and her parents, Kenneth and Lucy Perry.
A VISITATION will be held from 10:00-11:00 am on Monday, June 12, 2023, with SERVICES starting at 11:00 am at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE, 68152.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE (402) 451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com