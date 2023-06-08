Judy Jennings was born August 1, 1944, and passed away May 28, 2023. She is survived by daughter, Jeanine Weber (Jim), and sons, Jeff Jennings and Bo Jennings (Brandy); grandchildren, Zach, Jared, Hannah, Nick, Gracie, and Brody; sister, Joann, and brother, Pat Perry (Susie); nieces, nephews, and many other family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry, and her parents, Kenneth and Lucy Perry.