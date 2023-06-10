Mary is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Duane Johnsen; grandchildren, Ricky and Kelsey Johnson; brothers, Bill Cherry and Bob Cherry. She is survived by her children, Gary Johnsen, Kathy Johnston, and Gregg Johnsen; 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; brother, Jack Cherry.

VISITATION: Monday, June 12, 5-8 pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, June 13 at 11 am with INTERMENT to follow. All services at West lawn-Hillcrest. The Funeral Service will be livestreamed on westlawnhillcrest.com for those unable to attend.