MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, June 9, 2023, 10:00 am at St. Gerald Catholic Church, 9602 Q Street, with interment of the urn Monday, June 12, 2023, at 10:00 am at St. John's Cemetery, Bellevue, NE. VISITATION with the family begins Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 5:00 pm at the Pacific Street funeral home with a WAKE service at 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for later donation.