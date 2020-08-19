Kelehan, Mary Ann

June 14, 1945 - August 17, 2020
Age 75. Survived by husband of 53 years, Michael Kelehan; sons: Paul (Ellie), Sean (Skye), Mark (Lori), Matthew Kelehan; grandchildren: Amelia, Grant, Julia, Penelope, Violet; brother, Ford Jacobsen; sisters, Colette (Mike) Whalen, Chris (Ron) Cooley.
CELEBRATION OF MARY ANN'S LIFE: Friday, August 21, 2020, at 10:30am at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. For more details, please visit www. bramanmortuary.com.
BRAMAN MORTUARY SOUTHWEST CHAPEL
6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
