Kelehan, Mary Ann
Kelehan, Mary Ann

June 14, 1945 - August 17, 2020

Age 75. Survived by husband of 53 years, Michael Kelehan; sons: Paul (Ellie), Sean (Skye), Mark (Lori), Matthew Kelehan; grandchildren: Amelia, Grant, Julia, Penelope, Violet; brother, Ford Jacobsen; sisters, Colette (Mike) Whalen, Chris (Ron) Cooley.

CELEBRATION OF MARY ANN'S LIFE: Friday, August 21, 2020, at 10:30am at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. For more details, please visit www. bramanmortuary.com.

BRAMAN MORTUARY SOUTHWEST CHAPEL

6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

