December 7, 1954 July 3, 2023

Bruce Kyle Kemp died on Monday, July 3 after a short illness. He leaves behind his beloved mother, Emily Kemp and his six siblings: Phil Kemp (Pat Kemp), Lawrence Kemp (Tricia Kemp), Sally Kemp Atkinson, Emily Kemp, James Kemp, and Andy Kemp (Sarah Peterson) and 13 nieces and nephews and one grandniece. Bruce was preceded in death by his father Philip Sperry Kemp and his nephew Peter Baldwin Kemp.

Bruce was born December 7, 1954 in Springfield, Missouri. He and his identical twin brother Phil were the oldest children of Emily and Phil Kemp. Bruce attended schools in Omaha and in Kansas City and graduated from Harvard College in 1978.

Bruce spent some of his happiest times on a farm near Asheville, North Carolina. From that experience he developed a true love of the American South and traveled rural roads through South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi.

Bruce was an avid reader, often reading 2 books a week, both fiction and nonfiction. He had a deep knowledge of films and near perfect recall of the plots and dialogue as well as the entire catalogue of an actor's work.

Bruce's love of the natural world guided him throughout his life. He climbed the 46 High Peaks of the Adirondack Mountains before he turned 20; walked miles around Omaha; and was an observant follower of the cycles of the moon. He particularly enjoyed the special new moons that happened throughout the year.

Bruce had a strong artistic eye that he expressed through countless silkscreens of his own original designs and in large collage works he created out of newspaper clippings, magazines and found objects.

He was a master cheesecake maker and lucky were the few who received one of his specialties.

Bruce loved children and was devoted to his nieces and nephews, and his grandniece Rose. He remembered them often through postcards, letters, and gifts specially selected for each person: Caroline (Cris), Steve, David, Claire, Larken, Elizabeth, Phil, Becca, Sarah, Kemp, Poppy, Stella and Lily.

A celebration of Bruce's life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to the charity of your choice.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

72nd St. chapel 1010 N 72nd St. Omaha, Ne. 68114 402-391-1664