March 23, 1955 May 26, 2023

Vic Alan Kline, age 68, passed away on May 26th, 2023 in his hometown of Omaha, NE. He was born on March 23rd, 1955, also in Omaha. Vic was a hardworking, witty and loving man who was a tremendous father and husband to his family, two surviving children, Marc Kline and Annie Kline (Josh Weiner) and wife, Mary Colleen Kline. He was also survived by stepmother, Kathy Kline; brother, Terry (Maureen); granddaughter, Olivia Kline and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Vic served his country in the United States Air Force from 1973-1976. He spent time in California, England and Italy during this time and loved telling stories of his travels.

He was an accomplished woodworker, both as a career and a hobby. He took great pride in his craft. In his free time, Vic loved the outdoors and could often be found fishing, camping, road tripping or listening to his vinyl collection.

Vic was preceded in death by his brother, Marc Kline; father, Clayton Kline and mother, Mary Kline. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

To honor Vic's wishes, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Nebraska Game and Parks Foundation.