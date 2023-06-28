Retired after a 54 year career at Robert's Dairy. Larry is survived by wife, Joyce E. Kochen; Three children, Craig (Lori) Kochen, Eric (Sherry) Kochen, Lori (Tim) Mueller.; 11 grandchildren: Ryan, Justin, Brandon, Toby, Randi, Dustin, Haley, Kyle, Nick, Kory and Tony.; 11 great-grandchildren.

FAMLY RECEIVES FRIENDS: Friday, June 30, 2023, 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at the West Center Chapel., FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, July 1, 2023, 10:00 AM at Morning Star Lutheran Church. 331 S 85th Ave. INTERMENT: Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Morning Star Lutheran Church. To view a live broadcast of the Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "view livecast" button.