January 14, 1923 June 15, 2023
Preceded in death by her husband, Jim; daughter, Kathy and son, John. She is survived by her son, Jim (Pam) and daughter, Mary (Ray) Ostronic; 7 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren.
VISITATION: Friday, July 7, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church beginning at 9:30 am with a MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to St. Margaret Mary or New Cassel Foundation.
