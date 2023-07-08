February 19, 1932 July 6, 2023
Veretta is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Don; daughter, Cheyrl; and son-inlaw, Ron. She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Edward; and children, Don, Diane, and Pam.
VISITATION: Monday, July 10, 10 to 11 a.m. with FUNERAL SERVICE at 11 a.m. at Hanscom Park United Methodist Church, 4444 Frances St., Omaha. Private burial at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society.
