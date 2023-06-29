Preceded in death by his father, Eugene Kollasch; brother, Gary Kollasch. Survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Connie; children, Christopher (Samantha) Kollasch and David (Jennifer) Kollasch; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Mady, Ben, Charlie and Zoë; mother, Odell Kollasch; seven siblings, his extended family and many good friends.

MEMORIAL MASS Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 1 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Visitation with the family begins Friday, June 30, 2023 after 5 p.m. at the 72nd Street Chapel with a WAKE service at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to St. Vincent DePaul Society or St. John's – Creighton University. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY 72ND STREET CHAPEL 1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com