June 23, 1973 July 21, 2023
Survived by parents: Rich & Sue Korn of Gretna, Sisters: Andye (Mike) Nelson & Amanda Roth, and Brother: Travis (Dawna) Korn, many nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by Grandparents: Robert & Jaye Fahey, Marion Korn, & Uncles: Robb Fahey & A. Thomas Korn.
Derek passed away after he succumbed to his injuries from a car accident. He was a tissue donor & will have changed the lives of many people & would be proud. Special thanks to Live On Nebraska. Family will be holding a Celebration of Life at a later date.