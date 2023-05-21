Age 94 May 18, 2023

Passed away peacefully at Fountain View Senior Living in Omaha. Preceded in death by husband John M. Kozeny; parents, Stanley and Mary Zyla; brothers: John, Edward, Walter, and Stanley, Jr.; and grandson Bobby Inness.

Cherished mother of 5 sons: Michael (Janice), Steven (Sharon) of Papillion NE, Wesley (Debra) of Omaha, Jack (Kim) of Rhome TX, and James (Janice) of La Vista, NE. She was loved and will be missed by her 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; and her many nieces and nephews.

VISITATION: Monday, May 22, 5-7pm, with VIGIL at 7pm, all at Bethany Funeral Home. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, May 23, 10am at Sts Peter and Paul Catholic Church (5912 S 36th St.). INTERMENT in St John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Church.

