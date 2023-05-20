June 11, 1971 May 15, 2023

Doug is survived by his wife, Dr. Kari Krenzer, and his children: Emma, Peter, Bethany, and Audrey. He is also survived by his parents, Gail and Vern Krenzer; his brothers, Jeffrey (Megan) and Andrew (Amy); nieces, Marin and Mabel and nephews William, Ian, Gavin, and Henry. In addition, he is survived by his mother and father-in-law, Linda and Bill Orr; his sister-in-law, Wendy Wolfe (Dan); nieces, Savannah Rodriguez (Oscar) and Megan; and nephews, Adam Spitz (Shae) and Colton. He also leaves behind many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, colleagues and friends.

Doug graduated from Omaha Westside High School in 1989 and Colorado College in Colorado Springs in 1993. He received his Doctor of Jurisprudence from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 1996. After working in the litigation department of a national excess and surplus lines insurance company, he joined the law firm of Locher, Pavelka, Dostal, Braddy and Hammes in 2000 and became a partner in 2011. He was a member of both the Nebraska and Iowa State Bar Associations. In addition to many professional honors, Doug became a fellow of the Nebraska State Bar Foundation in 2021.

Doug spent countless hours coaching youth soccer and basketball as well as teaching Sunday School at Countryside Community Church. He was also a board member of Together Inc. (2012-2018) and served on the Westside Community Schools Board of Education (2016-present).

Doug was diagnosed with T Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on June 11, 2019. He was initially treated at Methodist Hospital and then received a stem cell transplant in November of 2020 at the Nebraska Medical Center with his brother as the donor. Following a relapse in June of 2022, he elected to enroll in a treatment trial at MD Anderson Medical Center in Houston. He underwent a second stem cell transplant in January 2023 there. After returning home in April, he endured a month long hospitalization due to complications related to his transplant. He died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Doug will be remembered for his legacy of commitment to his family and friends, his contributions to the field of law, his community service and his commitment to further understand and increase survival rates for his rare cancer. His treatment options were limited and he was determined that those who came after him would have more favorable odds.

There will be a VISITATION with the family on Monday, May 22nd, from 5-7pm at Countryside Community Church with FUNERAL SERVICES on Tuesday the 23rd at 11am, also at the church. Memorials can be directed to the family for the creation of a scholarship fund through the Westside Foundation.

