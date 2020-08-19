Krug, David K.

June 20, 1939 - August 10, 2020
Preceeded in death by wife, Joyce; parents, Gail and Clarence; brother, Maynord. Survived by sons: Karl, Papillion. Kurtis (Kimberly), Kittery, ME; grandchildren, Kolton and Kiley; sisters: Ruth Hudson,
Centralia, WA; Charlotte Petty, Saint Simons Island, GA; Thelma Huffer, Atkins, IA.
VISITATION: Thursday, 5-8pm, at Mortuary. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, 10am, Trinity Lutheran Church Life Center, 520 W. Lincoln St., Papillion. Inurnment: Fairview Cemetery.
KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY
441 No Washington St., Papillion NE
(402) 339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
