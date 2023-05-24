VISITATION: Thursday, May 25th from 5pm to 7pm, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 7790 S. 192nd St. in Gretna. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, May 26th at 10am, St. Charles Borromeo Church. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button at the top of the home page.