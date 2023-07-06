June 19, 1924 June 28, 2023

Lorraine J. Kruse Born June 19, 1924, entered into eternal rest June 28, 2023. She was proud of the fact that she outlived the Queen. The family genealogist, Lorraine enjoyed traveling, gardening, opera and was a volume reader and collector of books of all kinds.

Lorraine received a business degree from Omaha University and enjoyed a career with Northwestern Bell until her health forced her into early retirement.

She is preceded in death by her parents, David and Margaret (Pahl) Kruse, brothers, Arthur and Eugene and sister, Marilyn Vierregger. She is lovingly survived by sisters, Judith Bair of Kenosha, Wisconsin and Sandra and Husband, Philip Gibilisco of Sun City, Arizona as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the caregivers at Life Care Center of Elkhorn and also Remington Heights of Omaha for making her transition out of her long time home near Benson a smooth one.

Graveside Services Sat July 8, 11 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Nebraska Humane Society. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 14151 Pacific St. Omaha, Ne. 68154 | 402-391-1664