Langpaul, Virginia (Pestal)

Age 91
Preceded in death by husband, Joseph; 2 grandchildren, Ryan and Brian; and brother, Willard Pestal. Survived by sons, Alan (Jane) Langpaul and Roger (Margaret) Langpaul; grandchildren, Chris (Emily), Alex (Brenda), and Carter Langpaul, and Abby (Bo) Benak; and 5 greatgrandchildren.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday 11am at Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. VISITATION: Tuesday from 10am until time of Service. Interment in Bohemian Cemetery. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click on Virginia's obit and Stream Service
KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME
5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
