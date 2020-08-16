You have permission to edit this article.
Langpaul, Virginia (Pestal)
Langpaul, Virginia (Pestal)

Langpaul, Virginia (Pestal)

Age 91

Preceded in death by husband, Joseph; 2 grandchildren, Ryan and Brian; and brother, Willard Pestal. Survived by sons, Alan (Jane) Langpaul and Roger (Margaret) Langpaul; grandchildren, Chris (Emily), Alex (Brenda), and Carter Langpaul, and Abby (Bo) Benak; and 5 greatgrandchildren.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday 11am at Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. VISITATION: Tuesday from 10am until time of Service. Interment in Bohemian Cemetery. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click on Virginia's obit and Stream Service

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

