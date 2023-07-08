Our dear mother passed away peacefully on July 4, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward W. Larsen; sister, Regina Schnitker. She is survived by her three children: Candy Ishii, Denny Larsen (Sharon), Linda Larsen Kucera (Terry); four grandchildren: Cory Larsen (Marnia), Carey Moore (Tim), Shane Larsen (Kari), Courtney Glover (Shane); ten great-grandchildren.

VISITATION: Monday, July 10, 2023, 9:30 a.m. followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: at< 10:30 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, 654 South 86th Street. Private Interment. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to the Lane Thomas Foundation. To view a live broadcast of the Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button at the top of the home page.