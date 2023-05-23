November 9, 1925 May 17, 2023
Preceded in death by husband, Virgil Larson; son, Michael Larson; parents, Adolph and Mary Janecek; sister, Theresa Smith; and great-granddaughter, Lucy Littleton.
Survived by children, Mary (Robert) Bolton, Mark (Deb) Larson, Margaret (Wayne) Hughes; daughter-in-law, Denise Larson; 13 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, May 26, 10:30am, at Holy Name Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. VISITATION: Thursday, May 25, from 5:30-7pm, with a WAKE SERVICE at 7pm, at the John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Holy Name Catholic Church.
