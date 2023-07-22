June 12, 1930 July 19, 2023
Ida Mary Leistner, age 93, died at home on July 19, 2023.
Born in St. Paul, MN. Missionary in Japan with Johannes Niemeyer before settling in Calvary Baptist Church for years. After Johannes's death, married Joe Leistner.
Preceded in death by her husbands. Survived by five children, John Niemeyer, Mark Niemeyer, Betsy Detter, Mary Lopez, and Susan Block.
VISITATION Tuesday, July 25 from 9 to 10 a.m., with FUNERAL SERVICE to follow at 10 a.m. INTERMENT to follow. All services will take place at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home & Memorial Park.
WESTLAWN-HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME
5701 Center St 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com