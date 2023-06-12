Age 88 of Valley, NE. Passed away on June 10, 2023. Preceded in death by parents; husband Ed; son Bradley; grandson Andrew; brothers, Carl Dean and John Buhl; and sister Mary Lou Nimerichter. Survived by daughter and son-in-law, Vicki and Ronnie Boardman; daughter-in-law Linda Lewis; 4 granddaughters; 9 great-grandchildren; and sister, Carol Capps of Colorado.