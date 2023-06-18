Preceded in death by her grandparents: Stanley and Anne Linhart, and Stanley and Clara Bojan; and special cousin Steve Kloza. Survived by her loving parents, Jim and Connie Linhart; her siblings: Joseph (Chris) Linhart, Jodi (Jamie) Norton, and Matthew (Brooke) Linhart; long-time best friend, Heather (Jonathan) Mendoza; half-sister, Tammy (Jesse) Herbert; nephews and nieces: Brandon and Holly Linhart, Jacob and Jocelyn Norton, Rylie Linhart, and Addy and Landen Mendoza; aunts; uncles;

cousins; and friends. VISITATION: Monday, June 19th, after 4 pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7 pm, all at the Funeral Home. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, June 20th, 10:30 am at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church (41st and J). INTERMENT: St. John Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view a broadcast of the Mass, go to the obituary on the Funeral Home website. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com